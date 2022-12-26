Lexington homes, businesses flooded with water shutoffs and pipe bursts after winter storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over a three-day period, the Lexington Fire Department responded to hundreds of water shutoffs and pipe bursts at homes and businesses following the winter storm.

From Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, crews estimate they responded to 220 water shutoffs and 175 private alarms, which were mainly due to burst sprinkler system pipes. Today, while the fire department doesn’t have exact numbers yet, is no exception.

“The last three days, for sure, that has been probably the run we’ve had the most to respond to, without a doubt, is water cutoffs. It’s definitely taxed our resources where we’ve had to reduce our typical response to a water cutoff,” said Maj. David Davis.

Crews are spending a large part of today responding to these calls as well.

Right now, a water main break downtown by Rose Street in the middle of the road is affecting traffic flow.

Over the weekend, dripping faucets and raised ceiling tiles didn’t stop pipes from bursting at the Lexington Humane Society, causing a flood of water in the facility’s dog kennels. No animals were harmed by the burst pipes or flooding and staff were there to ensure animals stayed dry.

Another difficult reality for the humane society is being closed today, one of its busiest days for visitors and adopters. Closing, though, will allow LHS staff to care for animals, schedule repairs and handle any other tasks caused by flooding.

Last Friday, pipes burst at Macy’s in Fayette Mall as well, causing a mess right at the entrance to the store. Kevin Howard, who shared a video of ceiling tiles and water falling from the ceiling with us, said the pipes burst around 4 p.m. but the store stayed open.

Also on Christmas day, the Flatwoods Fire and Police departments and public works responded to calls from a busted sprinkler pipe at the Russell-McDowell Intermediate School. Halls were flooded with water.