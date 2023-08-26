Lexington History Museum holds ribbon cutting for new home

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It was an exciting day for historians in Lexington Saturday as the ribbon has been cut on the brand new location for the Lexington History Museum.

The museum is now located in the Thomas Hunt Morgan House on North Broadway near downtown. Board members say the museum had to close its doors in 2012 when it lost its home in the Old Fayette County Courthouse. They say they faced a daunting future but they say they didn’t give up and continued to find ways to help preserve the city’s history.

The new space is all thanks to a lease agreement with the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation. Visitors can experience historic artifacts including a 3D fruit fly. Executive director of the museum dr. Amanda Higgins says she’s excited to finally have a space to bring people in to learn about Lexington’s history.

“It is such an incredible moment. As we said, we were without a home for over a decade, and to have people here and feel the energy of welcoming them back into the museum. We are just thrilled,” says Higgins.

The museum is open Thursday and Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.. You do not have to purchase tickets before hand.

The museum is now looking ahead to the city’s 250th anniversary in 2025.