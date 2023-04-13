Lexington health commissioner fired after 3 months on the job

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington’s health commissioner was fired last week after only three months on the job.

At a special meeting on Saturday, April 8, the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health voted to remove Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins as Commissioner of Health.

ABC 36 reached out to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department for comment, and they provided us with the following statement:

“We cannot comment further on a personnel matter. The Board of Health continues to provide its full support to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department staff as they continue fulfilling the agency’s mission of ‘helping Lexington be well.'”

Dr. Owens-Collins began her term on Jan. 17 after approval from the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health.

The position had been vacant since Dr. Joe McCullough resigned in July 2022. Jessica Cobb served as interim chief administrative officer.