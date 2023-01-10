Dr. Owens-Collins to be Lexington’s new commissioner of health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins will be Lexington’s new commissioner of health after approval from the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health.

She’ll start as commissioner of health on Jan. 17.

“I am excited to be part of a health department that is known for being leaders in public health,” Dr. Owens-Collins said in a press release. “It is an honor to have the Board of Health’s support in continuing the mission of helping Lexington be well.”

The position was vacant since Dr. Joe McCullough resigned in July 2022. Jessica Cobb served as interim chief administrative officer.

Dr. Owens-Collins previously served as medical director of Health Equity-Innovations, Strategies and Outcomes Research at Johns Hopkins HealthCare.

She earned a medical degree from the Baylor College of Medicine, a Master of Public Health degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, a Master’s in Business Administration from Rice University and an Executive Business MBA from Rice.