Lexington Habitat for Humanity celebrates 40th home built by volunteers

Dedication_Hammer

Disciples_With_Homeowners_Uunda_and_Claris

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 40th home being built by a group of volunteers.

Volunteers with Disciples for Habitat, which partners with Lexington Habitat, devote their time and skills to building homes for local families in need.

Last Saturday, a home dedication was held for this special event: their 40th home.

The home is in downtown Lexington and will soon be occupied by a family of seven who have been completing homeownership classes and sweat equity requirements to prepare for homeownership.

“The hard work and dedication of this family and the Disciples for Habitat volunteers have ensured that these homeowners will now have a stable and secure home for their family,” Lexington Habitat for Humanity wrote in a press release.