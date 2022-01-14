Lexington grocery store prepared for possible winter weather

Critchfield Meats Family market says it saw a slight increase in customers Thursday.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Ahead of possible winter weather over the weekend, stores are making sure people have their essentials.

Jerry Cinnamon, Department Coordinator at Critchfield’s, says the store is prepared to keep customers stocked with essentials if winter weather comes to town over the weekend.

“We try to stay open as much as possible. Call us if you try to venture out and we’ll let you know if we’re open,” said Cinnamon.

When we spoke with Cinnamon Thursday afternoon, he said he saw a slight increase in customers compared to usual throughout the day.

“It’s been a little more than usual, we’ve had a bunch of people coming in. We love it and we stay busy…People are smart, and they know Kentucky weather is crazy and they’ve got to take care of themselves because you can get stuck around here for a long time.” said Cinnamon.

Cinnamon says the items most frequently bought are essentials, such as milk, bread, and eggs.

“The staples. Milk, eggs, bread. Stuff like that of course,” said Cinnamon.

However, he says the crowd was not as large as last week’s ahead of Thursday’s snowstorm.

“It was quite a busy afternoon, everyone knew the snow was coming. We work harder those days, but we know people need food,” said Cinnamon.

Critchfield’s says its parking lot will be salted if it snows, and plans to stay open if winter weather rolls in. Cinnamon suggests calling the store ahead of time to make sure it’s open during winter weather.