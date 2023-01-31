Lexington firefighters rescue 8-week-old puppy from overturned SUV

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington firefighters safely rescued an 8-week-old puppy from an overturned SUV crash over the weekend and shared a photo of the sweet pup on social media.

Fire crews responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury crash at the intersection of Georgetown at Capstone Drive, the fire department said on Facebook.

No one was hurt, but 8-week-old puppy Arlo was trapped under the brake pedal of the overturned SUV.

Firefighters crawled into the wreckage and pulled Arlo out unharmed.

“Other than being cold and scared Arlo went home unscathed,” the post said.