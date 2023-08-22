Lexington firefighters called to fire at UK College of Agriculture building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington firefighters were called to a fire at the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture building Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the building on 1100 South Limestone just after 11 a.m.

At 11:32 a.m., the University of Kentucky Police Department tweeted the fire was extinguished and the building was minimally damaged. There was also water damage due to the sprinklers going off.

The fire started in the kiln/oven area, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Students and staff were evacuated and no one was injured.

The scene has been turned over to the UK fire marshall.