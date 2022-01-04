Lexington firefighters battle large fire on Georgetown Place

The fire call came-in just after 11:00 p.m. Monday across from the health department and BCTC Newtown Campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than 20 Lexington Fire units responded to a large fire just after 11:00 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Georgetown Place, across from the health department and BCTC Newtown Campus.

Smoke filled the night sky and was clearly visible from miles away.

Streets in the immediate area were temporarily blocked-off to accommodate the number of fire units.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates online and on ABC 36 News.