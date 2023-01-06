Lexington firefighter donates kidney to 7-year-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gratitude is pouring in for a Lexington firefighter after he donated a kidney to a fellow firefighter’s 7-year-old son.

Seven-year-old John developed a rare disease from E-coli called hemolytic uremic syndrome nearly two years ago, which ultimately “destroyed” his kidneys causing him to need a transplant. HUS is a condition that can happen when the small blood vessels in your kidneys become damaged and inflamed, according to the Mayo Clinic.

John was placed on the donor registry, and his family began searching for a donor.

Then Tim Belcher heard about John.

Belcher, on his own accord — and without telling anyone, was tested as a potential donor for John. And he was a match.

John’s dad, Lt. Joe Sexton, who is a firefighter as well, was told that fellow firefighter Belcher would donate his own kidney to his son.

In an email to the entire department, Sexton said he will be “forever thankful” for Belcher’s selfless act.

“What is so very special is that the donor for John is one of our own, FF Tim Belcher. I am speechless, humbled, and forever thankful for the selfless act that Tim is willing to do for my son. I have no words to express my gratitude to Tim and his family,” Sexton wrote.

The pair underwent a successful surgery on Tuesday. John and Belcher are now recovering in the same hospital in Cincinnati.

“We celebrate each other during our happiest moments and lean on each other during the most challenging times. FF Belcher selflessly gave a part of himself to help John have a chance to live a normal life and be a kid again, and the selfless acts of service haven’t stopped there,” the Lexington Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page, adding that the Cincinnati Fire Department heard about the kidney transplant between fellow firefighter families and decided to step in.

So after the surgery, the CFD delivered food and checked on both families throughout this week.

“The Lexington Fire Department is our family, but we are reminded that family extends beyond our own department by the thoughtfulness and care shown by the Cincinnati Fire Department. This is not the first time they have taken care of one of ours, and we are humbled and grateful for their support,” the post on Facebook continued.

The LFD asks that you pray for both John and Belcher in their continued healing.