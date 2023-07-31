Lexington Fire on scene of structure fire; residents evacuated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)– The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a structure fire at the 3500 block of Milam Drive off Tates Creek Road.

Lexington Fire says they received the call around 9 p.m. LFD says when crews arrived, they found a fire visible from the front of the structure. They say the fire covered the first and second floor of the building.

LFD says both people and pets have been evacuated.

So far, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.