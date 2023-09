Lexington Fire Department works to put out huge mulch fire

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — A large pillar of smoke could be seen out near Haley Road Saturday afternoon.

The Lexington Fire Department was called to the 400 block of Hedger lane at 4:17 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a mulch fire.

Officials had to request water trucks from neighboring counties.

No injuries have been reported.