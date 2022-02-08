Lexington Fire Department responds to Costco for refrigerant leak

Firefighters say the leak was quickly contained and no one was hurt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than a half-dozen units from the Lexington Fire Department responded to Costco on Fitzgerald Court after hours Monday night for a refrigerant leak, according to firefighters.

The call came in around 9:15 p.m., according to the fire department. The business closed to customers at 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters say a forklift hit a refrigerant line on a walk-in cooler, causing the leak.

Employees evacuated as a precaution.

Investigators say the leak was quickly contained and the area ventilated.

Firefighters say no one was hurt.