Lexington Fire Department donates SUV to Neon after July flooding damages equipment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Fire Department donated an SUV to the Neon Volunteer Fire Department following the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky earlier this year that destroyed some of their equipment.

The flooding left the NVFD short seven fire apparatus, putting a significant strain on its response efforts. The Kentucky League of Cities saw the need and sent a request to other departments requesting vehicles to fill the void.

The LFD had replaced several of its vehicles and was preparing the older ones for surplus when the request came in, according to a Friday press release.

“Our mission as firefighters is to help people, and in this instance, we are able to help those who help others, which is very rewarding,” said Fire Chief Jason Wells. “Neon faces years of rebuilding and untold challenges. We are happy to help in this small way.”

The NVFD will receive a 2005 Ford Explorer, which will serve as its new incident command vehicle.

NVFD has 39 firefighters and serves a population of about 10,000 people.