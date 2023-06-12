Lexington Fire Department buys over 3,600 doses of Narcan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Fire Department recently bought over 3,600 doses of Narcan for new kits to help community members.

According to the fire department, the $170,000 used to purchase the Narcan was from federal funding.

The department has also begun a Narcan Leave Behind Program for its ambulances.

“When appropriate, LFD personnel will provide Narcan to individuals, families and friends on the scene of an overdose. This program will give this medication to our community members that can benefit from it the most, where they need it most,” a Facebook post from LFD said.

If you or a family member needs Narcan or help with substance abuse, you’re asked to email renu@lexingtonky.gov.