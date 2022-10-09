Lexington Fire Department brings back annual Fire Prevention and Wellness Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- October is Fire Prevention Month. And to kick it off, the Lexington Fire Department held its annual Fire Prevention and Wellness Festival.

The event, held at Masterson Station Park, included a touch-a-truck, free games and food, jaws of life demonstrations, and a live wildfire burn session.

The fire department says they use the event to share the message of how to protect yourself in an emergency, while also giving back to the community.

“Fire prevention is our first line of defense. If we could teach people what to do before an emergency occurs, they are far more likely to have a positive outcome in the end. So that is our goal today. We’ve partnered with a lot of people in the community, there’s a lot of ways to protect yourself being presented out here,” said Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department.

To continue Fire Prevention Month, the department is planning for more school visits, a junior fire chief announcement, and events in the coming weeks.