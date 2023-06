Lexington fire crews rescue woman after her car flips, falls into ravine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Fire Department crews rescued a woman who reportedly flipped her car multiple times and nearly fell into a ravine Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Man o’ War Boulevard and Clays Mill Road intersection around 2:30 p.m.

The woman’s car ended upside down in a tree line.

According to the fire department, it’s unknown what caused the crash.

A woman was transported from the scene.