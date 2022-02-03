Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices closed Thursday

Employees scheduled to telework should begin work as normally scheduled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3 due to inclement weather. According to the City of Lexington, “ LFUCG offices will be closed Thursday. Employees scheduled to telework should begin work at their normally scheduled time. Waste collection is canceled for Thursday.”

Mayor Linda Gorton is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. to discuss snow and ice issues with representatives of Streets and Roads, Police, Fire, Homelessness Prevention and Intervention, Waste Management, and Emergency Management.

ABC36 will follow along and have updates.