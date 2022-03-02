Lexington-Fayette Emergency Management talks severe weather sirens, safety

During National Severe Weather Awareness Week, the emergency management agency discusses what to do in the event of severe weather.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As we look back at the devastating tornadoes of 2012, and with the recent deadly tornadoes in Mayfield, many are wondering how to stay safe during severe storms.

While tornado and severe weather sirens play an important role in our safety, you might not always hear them.

According to Lexington-Fayette County Emergency Management, there are 30 severe weather sirens in Fayette County at parks and golf courses, but they’re only intended to be heard if you are outside.

“They were never intended to be strong enough to alert people if you’re indoors,” said Lexington-Fayette Emergency Management Public Information Officer John Bobel.

According to the agency, weather siren alerts, as well as messages through LexAlerts, the city’s alert system, go out to the public after the National Weather Service issues a warning. On average, that’s about 13 minutes before a tornado or severe weather hits.

According to Bobel, during the time after the alert is issued, it’s crucial to get to safety.

“That’s not a time to run outside and get your cell phone out and take pictures. That’s a time to take shelter and make sure family members are in a secure area,” said Bobel.

So, it’s important to be prepared ahead of time, setting aside a safe location in your house, and if you’re out, to look for a designated severe weather shelter.

“Basements are good, interior rooms are good without windows. A closet under a stairwell is a good place. Because the structure of the home will protect you. You certainly want to stay away from windows and doors,” said Bobel.

You should also make sure you’re prepared with ‘go bags’ and emergency kits for each family member. Taelar Christman, who lives in Lexington, says she has go bags and emergency kits at the ready just in case.

“Here we do have first aid kits in our house and emergency go bags, just small things so that weather preparedness is not really in the back of our minds. I feel pretty confident and comfortable that if the power were to go out, we’re resourceful enough to figure things out,” said Christman.

According to Bobel, your go bag should include enough clothing for a few days. Bobel also recommends keeping a written, printed out emergency plan, as well as an out-of-town emergency contact in case you have to leave due to severe weather.

“You grab your emergency kit, you grab your printed emergency plan, you grab the family members’ go kits, and you stay with a family or friend in an unaffected area until you can get things back to normal,” said Bobel.

You can also stay informed by signing up for your city or county’s alert system. In Lexington, this system is called LexAlerts. You can sign up and read more about building an emergency plan at bereadylexington.com.