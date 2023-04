Lexington-Fayette animal control rescues baby fox caught in fence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control rescued a baby fox that had gotten its head caught in a fence near Liberty Elementary last week.

The animal control team got a call from Liberty Elementary employees and once there, they were able to cut the fox free. The crew took him to the Kentucky Wildlife Center for follow-up care.

He’s doing well and is expected to be released back into the wild, the team said.