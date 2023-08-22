Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control warns of lost pet scam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control officers are warning about scam calls and texts claiming someone’s pet was lost, in the LFACC’s care and they need to send money “immediately” because their pet needs emergency vet care.

LFACC wants to remind everyone they will never ask for money over the phone and that the medical care of an animal is never delayed.

“While there are fees associated with pet reclaim, you will ALWAYS receive an itemized receipt and speak with a representative in person. Outside of business hours, an LFACC Officer would request to meet with you in person. All LFACC Officers will be in uniform and driving a marked LFACC vehicle,” LFACC wrote on Facebook.

LFACC is open Monday through Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. for owners to come in and walk through the facility to identify and reclaim their animal(s).

If you have any questions, you’re asked to call 859-255-9033.