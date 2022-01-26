Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control respond to ‘fowl’ call

Report of duck with head frozen in water

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control frequently responds to calls from the public. So, when they got a call regarding a duck’s head frozen in a pond, they rushed to the area.

According to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control, “We rushed to the area at Blazer Pkwy and Palumbo Dr to find not just one, but two fowl in the water.”

However, the birds didn’t need to be saved. Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control reports the frozen pair were just decorations,”It was definitely a relief and gave our team a good laugh.”