Lexington family displaced after house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A family is displaced after a fire damaged their home Tuesday.

The Lexington Fire Department says crews were sent to the 2900 block of Azov Court in Lexington where they found a fireplace/chimney fire that burned through into the attic.

The family was able to get out of the home safely but was displaced; they’re staying with other family members.

A fire investigator is determining the cause.