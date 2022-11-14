Lexington extends Emergency Winter Weather plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is extending its Emergency Winter Weather plan through Wednesday morning.

It means shelters have added capacity to take in anyone who needs a warm place to stay.

The YMCA of Central Kentucky is also collecting donations to help provide warmth and relief to those who need it most.

Starting Wednesday, donations will be accepted to benefit the Catholic Action Center.

Donations include sleeping bags (new or gently used), hand warmers and new thermal underwear for all ages.

During extreme cold, the Catholic Action Center’s Compassionate Caravan reaches out to campsites and places where those without a shelter to stay, bringing them supplies.

Donations can be dropped off at any of the five YMCA of Central Kentucky locations Wednesday through Dec. 16.