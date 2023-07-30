Lexington event provides free haircuts, food for community

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One Lexington group gave out haircuts and spoke about the importance of health during an event Saturday.

Poject Ricochet hosted their event at Wise Guys Barbershop.

The event included free haircuts, food, and covid vaccines and booster shots. It also included a hip hop performance and live graffiti artwork.

Organizers say the reason for the event is to bring healthcare resources to a community that often may not know where to go to get vital information.

“It’s just a way to bring awareness to the community. We realize that the barbershop is sort of the center, especially for black men, a way of communication, a way to come and de-stress from our long week, or just destress from your week. We know when you come to your barber you tell them almost anything, so we want to empower the barbers with knowledge of health and empower the community with knowledge of health. Because without health, you’re nothing,” says Dwight Sthillai, the Barbershop Initiative Manager.

The organization is partnering with other barbershops across Lexington- to host more events in the coming weeks.