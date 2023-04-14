Lexington Counter Clocks start scholarship to honor Trinity Gay

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Counter Clocks on Thursday announced a new scholarship program to honor the memory of Trinity Gay, a 15-year-old killed in a shooting in 2016.

In spring of 2024, the $1,500 Trinity Gay Scholarship will be awarded annually to one high school student in their senior year at Fayette County Public Schools. To be considered for the scholarship, students must maintain a 3.0 GPA, participate in at least one extracurricular activity or sport and demonstrate an involvement in the community.

Students must also submit an essay on the impact of gun violence with their application. In addition to the scholarship, the winning student will be able to throw the first pitch at a Counter Clocks game.

“Trinity’s bright life was tragically cut short by gun violence, and the pain her family has suffered is something no family should ever have to face,” said Lexington Counter Clocks Owner Nathan Lyons. “Through the Trinity Gay Scholarship Program, we hope to draw attention to the horrific impact gun violence has on our communities – and to help make a positive impact on the lives of promising young students.”

The Counter Clocks will also install a plaque featuring a bronzed baton – a nod to Trinity’s track and field success – and the names of scholarship recipients, inside the ballpark. The scholarship program will replace a mural that had been painted on the exterior of the Counter Clocks’ stadium in 2016 in memory of Trinity.

Details about how to apply for the scholarship will be made available soon.