Lexington councilmember’s home vandalized in alleged political attack

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington councilmember’s home was vandalized Monday night in what he’s calling a political attack.

In a Facebook post, Bill Farmer Jr., who’s up for reelection, says his home was “targeted and attacked” while he and his wife were eating dinner.

“Someone ran screaming to our front door and beat the glass in. It was a violent and disturbing assault. The driver and accomplice had to have fled off, as I ran to the door finding no one,” he wrote in the post.

Photos courtesy: Bill Farmer Jr.

Lexington police spoke with neighbors for possible video footage, Farmer says, adding that violence is not the answer.