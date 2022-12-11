Lexington church hosts Build A Deer event

Kids got to help "stuff" a toy reindeer for children who are in the hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One Lexington church is providing kids with an opportunity to give to those in need.

Motion Church held its annual “Celebrate with Family” day Sunday. The event’s mission is to encourage the community to celebrate Jesus Christ as the reason for the season.

The event included a snow ball fight, arts and crafts, and an annual tradition- Build A Deer.

Kids got to help “stuff” a toy reindeer for children who are in the hospitals. Church leaders say its a chance to share with the children to importance of giving.

“It’s such an important thing for a kid to not just receive but to be able to give in this season. And even just to recognize that while they might be healthy, there are kids going through difficult times, as well. And so as they go in to build their own reindeer, they get the opportunity to put a little heart in and pray over this reindeer that a child in the hospital is going to receive,” says Jason Doran, the lead pastor at Motion Church.

The church says the stuffed deer will be sent out this week to kids in the hospital.