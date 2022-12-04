Lexington Christmas Parade comes to downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Downtown Lexington was packed full of people Saturday morning for the city’s annual Christmas Parade.

The parade featured dozens of marching bands, floats, non profits, fire trucks, horses, and of course Santa Clause.

Organizers say there were about 65 organizations taking part in this years parade.

“It’s absolutely so important to bring everyone to downtown Lexington. It’s everyone’s front yard, so when we have an opportunity to bring people down morning noon and night, its a very heartwarming experience,” says Laura Farnsworth, the interim executive director of the Downtown Lexington Partnership.

There were also family friendly activities- including face painting, ornament decorating and letters to santa.

We spoke with people who were out enjoying the parade to see what they’re favorite parts of the event were.

“Christmas is my favorite season. So I’m so happy to be here and support our locals who are dancing,” says Lexington resident Uzoma Okechukwu.

“Just the feeling of the Christmas spirit around. And everyone in their holiday gear,” says Katie Baber, who came to watch her daughter dance in the parade.

Organizers say they got some help from University of Kentucky students, who helped with recruitment, marketing, and organization.