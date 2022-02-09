Lexington Christian students continue ‘DanceBlue’ tradition

School has raised $130,000, not including this year’s efforts, for Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic since 2015

LCA Students Raise Recording-Breaking Funds in Support of DanceBlue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the seventh consecutive year, LCA has participated in Dance Blue, a University of Kentucky student-run organization that fundraises year-round and culminates in a 24-hour no sitting, no sleeping dance marathon.

“Being able to make an impact on the lives of the children at Kentucky Children’s Hospital is such a blessing for our LCA family,” said academic counselor Rhiannon Owens. “We’re so proud of our students for wanting to be the difference in the lives of others”.

When a child has cancer or some type of disorder affecting the blood, specialized care is needed. Providing effective diagnosis and treatment for such conditions requires the care of doctors and other medical providers with expertise in oncology and hematology.

The money raised through DanceBlue is donated to the Golden Matrix Fund, established to support the children and families being cared for by UK HealthCare Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic.

For children in the Commonwealth, Kentucky Children’s Hospital offers comprehensive pediatric hematology and oncology services provided by a multidisciplinary team of experts. The DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic provides diagnosis of and treatment for childhood hematologic and immunologic disorders and malignancies.

“It’s our prayer that other schools in the commonwealth will join us and support our friends at UK HealthCare who have dedicated their lives to serving children and families in medical crisis,” said Justan Borth. “These faithful healthcare professionals are a tremendous blessing to our community”.

LCA will present a check which will reveal a school-record-breaking-total to UK HealthCare Kentucky Children’s Hospital at a special halftime presentation during the LCA-LC men’s basketball game this coming Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30pm at LCA’s Rose Campus.

LCA DanceBlue student leadership team includes Seniors: Mac Crosbie, Andrew Dobbs, and Rachel Young; Juniors: Lauran Barber, Kaylee Cook, Johnny Bruce Drake, Lily Hutchinson, Delaney Johnson, Laurel Setzer, and Izzy Taylor; Sophomores: Lily Harper, Sarah Johnson, Abbey Potter, Olivia Ray, Jillian Scalf, and Ali Tindall; Freshmen: Sydney Bryant, Saxton Howard, Brooks Setzer, and Mackenzie Wallace.