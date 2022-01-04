Lexington Catholic to have police presence Tuesday following threat on social media

Officers will be on the school's campus and at Tuesday night's scheduled basketball game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police will be on the Lexington Catholic High School campus Tuesday following a threat against the school on the social media platform Snapchat, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says there will also be a police presence at the Lexington Catholic High School basketball game Tuesday night because of the threat. The specific nature of the threat was not released. The police presence is “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the report.

Tuesday is the first day students will be back in class following the holiday break.

Lexington Catholic President Sandra Young notified parents Monday afternoon of the decision to bring police to campus and to investigate the threat to try to determine where the message originated, according to the report.

Young says she can be emailed or texted directly by any student who may have information in the case or to contact Lexington Police, according to the report.