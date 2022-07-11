Lexington Burger Week features more than 40 unique burgers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Burger Week is officially underway. This year, you can indulge in one-of-a-kind burgers at participating restaurants across the city for $7. It’s up a dollar compared to last year.

Organizers say there are more than 40 unique burgers available. In addition to satisfying your appetite, it’s also a chance to support local businesses.

“Our burger is called the good guac burger here at our Lexington location,” said Chris Sparks, Vice President of Restaurant Operations at Goodwood. “It’s gonna have guacamole, pepperjack cheese, crispy jalapeno chips on it and then a tortilla chip.”

You’re encouraged to download the Lexington Burger Week app and passport to view participating locations, burger descriptions and more. You can then upload your passport for a chance to win the Ultimate Grill Out from the Kentucky Beef Council or burgers for a year from Drake’s and Harry’s.

