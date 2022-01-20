Lexington bricklayer wins world championship

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Mason Cole Stamper, along with his mason tender, Jeff Becker, took home top honors at 2022 SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500. The Lexington, KY native laid 760 brick in one hour to claim the title, “World’s Best Bricklayer,” taking home a new Ford F250 4×4 truck, along with more than $10,000 in additional cash and prizes.

“It’s amazing. I can’t believe it. It’s wonderful to have a good partner to tend me, and thanks to my amazing family for all of their support,” said Stamper following his monumental victory.

Stamper came in 2nd place in 2019, and practiced hard to improve his brick count, and that hard work paid off as he has officially been named the 20th World Champion in the history of the event.

The second most coveted award at the event, the SPEC MIX TOP CRAFTSMAN, went to mason Scott Tuttle and mason tender Brian Tuttle. Brian laid 730 brick in one hour. For their efforts, the Tuttle’s are taking home a new Kubota RTV-X1140 as well as more than $10,000 in additional cash and prizes. The Tuttle’s also took second place in the competition, adding on to their already impressive prize package.

Celebrating the event’s platinum anniversary, SPEC MIX, LLC®, hosted the world’s largest and most prestigious masonry competition, the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500®. This action-packed bricklaying battle took place on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 at the World of Concrete expo in Las Vegas, NV.

For one hour, masons and tenders from across North America battled to lay as many bricks as the could, with as few errors as possible. It’s a true test of skill, speed and stamina designed to determine the best craftsman in the masonry industry.

To reach the championship, 20 regional competitions were held across North America, as hundreds of masons competed to qualify for a spot on the gameday roster.

“20 years ago, we created this competition to highlight the important and incredible work bricklayers do every day. We had no idea it would turn into this big of an event, and every year it seems to get even more popular. With great sponsors like Ford and Kubota, we will continue to bring focus to bricklaying as a stable, rewarding career,” said SPEC MIX vice president, Brian Carney.