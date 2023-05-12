Lexington apartment complex condemned by code enforcement after fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington apartment complex was condemned Thursday by code enforcement after a fire.

According to Maj. Dickie Roberts, a fire broke out in an apartment unit on the second floor that was already condemned in the Bourbon Court Apartment complex at 1836 Augusta Drive.

Lexington Code Enforcement, which condemned the unit the fire broke out in, condemned the entire building.

“Multiple” people are displaced and will be relocated, Roberts said.

No injuries were reported.