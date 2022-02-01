Lexington accepting grant applications for neighborhood projects

Small grants designed to make big difference in neighborhoods, corridors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Continuing through March 1, the Lexington Corridors Commission will accept applications for the Neighborhood Enhancement Match Grant Program.

The grant program is designed to enhance Fayette County’s corridors by partnering with neighborhoods and other community-based groups to make improvements.

There are 31 eligible corridors. Grant proposals must be for areas that abut a corridor or are on a corridor. Applications should include activities that are open to the public and benefit the whole corridor, for example:

– Physical improvements to public or community property;

– Activities to plan, promote, or finance voluntary clean-ups;

– Neighborhood improvement efforts; or

– Activities to enhance the beauty of corridors through landscape maintenance.

“The Corridors Commission, for a long time, has worked tirelessly on initiatives to beautify Lexington’s roadways,” said Councilman James Brown, Commission Chair. “I strongly believe these grant opportunities help to empower our neighborhoods to join us in this effort!”

The program is a 2:1 matching grant, which means for every $1 requested, the applicant must provide an additional $0.50 match.

Learn more about the Corridors Neighborhood Enhancement Match Grant by visiting the Corridors Commission website.

Eligible Corridors: