LexArts unveils sculpture honoring Breonna Taylor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — LexArts unveiled a sculpture Tuesday honoring Breonna Taylor by artist Kiptoo Tarus.

The sculpture, at The MET in Lexington, is called At The Clearing and serves as a “visual celebration of life.”

Tarus says he based the piece off of Toni Morrison’s novel Beloved and was created for people to remember and reflect on the loss of Breonna Taylor who was shot and killed in her home by Louisville police nearly three years ago.

“I’m really excited about it. You know there is more light with it and it was designed to be outside and so it is finally at home,” Tarus said.

“It’s really magnificent. I want people to come down and look at it up close and touch that old wood and see what it stirs in their heart because it is really wonderful,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

You can view Tarus’ artwork at The MET in Lexington on the corner of Midland Avenue and East Third Street.