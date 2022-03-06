LexArt’s Horse Mania returns in 2022; Students, artists set to paint life-size horse statues for auction

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- LexArts is celebrating its’ 50th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the art agency is bringing back its’ Horse Mania arts program.

On Saturday, students and teachers from Fayette County helped kick off the student version called “Horse Play” at Keeneland.

“I kind of just submitted a design for fun, and didn’t really think anything of it,” said Milo Osborn, a middle-schooler at Lexington Traditional Magnet School.

When Osborn’s design was chosen to represent LTMS on the school’s horse play statue, it was pure shock.

Participating professional local artists and Fayette County Schools will soon decorate and paint the life-sized statues used for the event. School leaders say the program provides a real-life arts experience.

“This is just so impactful for them. They get to create this public art display. Its get to go somewhere else other than the wall of their school, the wall of their house, stuffed in their backpack, all of those things that we know students do with their artwork. But now we’ve got a real-life art piece that anyone in the community can see,” said Lauren Case of Fayette County Schools visual and performing arts specialist.

The statues are due back in April, where the finishing touches will be done.

Once complete, more than 85 of the fiberglass horses will be scattered around Lexington. The program also gives participants a chance to raise needed funding for school arts programs.

“Having this opportunity for them to not only be able to participate in but also have an impact on the larger Lexington art community because these horses will be going to auction to help that community is really awesome. I’m happy we are able to participate and give back,” said Vanessa Baker of Lexington Traditional Magnet School.

“I realize how underfunded visual arts programs tend to be in schools, especially in Kentucky schools for some reason. So I’m really excited to do something that will fund our program so we can have more resources,” said Osborn.

The horse displays will be up through the fall when Breeder’s Cup returns to Keeneland.