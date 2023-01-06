Letters stolen that were written by Vietnam veteran to wife found, returned

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Williamsburg Vietnam veteran’s letters to his wife dated 59 years ago that were stolen in a burglary were finally found and returned this week.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Detectives Bryon Lawson and Robert Reed found letters, many of which had not been opened, while throwing away outdated files at the sheriff’s office in London when they found some written by Vietnam veteran Johnny Philpot Sr.

Detectives say the letters were stolen in a burglary of Philpot Sr.’s home in Williamsburg “many years ago.” Some of the letters dated back to March 9, 1964, and were sent to Philpot Sr.’s wife while he was serving.

With the help of Angelika Weaver, the Williamsburg City Police victim’s advocate, Philpot’s son, Johnny Philpot Jr., was found. On Thursday, Philpot Jr. picked up his father’s letters.

Philpot Sr. is still living and will now be able to see the letters he wrote to his wife once again.

Sheriff John Root said it was “his privilege and honor to see that the letters made their way back to Mr. Philpot.”