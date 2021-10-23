Letcher County teacher convicted of producing child porn, cyberstalking student

48-year old Charles Evans Hall Jr. faces up to 35-years in federal prison

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ/NEWS RELEASE) – A Letcher County Middle School teacher was convicted late Wednesday, by a federal jury in London, of producing child pornography and cyberstalking a student, according to prosecutors.

The jury convicted 48-year old Charles Evans Hall Jr., after 30 minutes of deliberations, following a three-day trial, according to prosecutors.

According to the evidence at trial, Hall persuaded a child to set-up a secret Snapchat account. Hall then manipulated the child into creating and transmitting sexually explicit pictures and videos over a seven-month period. Hall used physical molestation to coerce and entice the child into producing additional images, according to prosecutors.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) seized Hall’s cell phone on November 20, 2018. Despite that, Hall still used Instagram to engage in cyberstalking, according to prosecutors. Hall repeatedly contacted the victim, asking her to destroy evidence, and ultimately threatened the child when she did not help him do so, according to prosecutors. KSP then arrested Hall on November 30, 2018, according to court records.

Despite that, Hall had his cellmate communicate with a co-conspirator, outside of the jail, to continue the cyberstalking campaign against the child, using Facebook. Hall told the victim to make another statement to law enforcement, to clear him of the charges. Hall also used his mother’s public Facebook page to relay messages to the victim, according to prosecutors.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Louisville Division; and Col. Phillip Burnett, Jr., Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police, jointly announced the jury’s verdict.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna E. Reed.

Hall will appear for sentencing on February 22, 2022. He faces a maximum of 35 years in prison. However, the Court must consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the applicable federal sentencing statutes before imposing the sentence.

