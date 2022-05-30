Letcher County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black work boots and carrying a red and green back pack
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Letcher County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a post Sunday that Marion Randy Cornett was last seen at Ermine Double Kwik (Exxon).
He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black work boots and carrying a red and green back pack.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking if you have any information as to his whereabouts, please ask him to contact his family or send a private message to the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.