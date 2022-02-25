Leslie County High School closed Friday due to rock slide

Early dismissal Thursday for students in Leslie County

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A rock slide in Leslie County led to an early dismissal for students on Thursday afternoon.

According to Leslie County Schools, “Due to a rock slide on the propane gas tanks at the high school, all schools will be dismissed today at 1:15.”

The district says Leslie County High School will be closed on Friday, February 25. All elementary schools will be on regular schedule.