Leslie Co. firefighter dies while on-duty

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Leslie County firefighter died while in the line of duty on Saturday.

Regina Huffman, of the Coon Creek Fire & Rescue Department, responded to an ATV accident with two people seriously injured around 10 p.m. that day.

Helicopters were called in for transport.

As Huffman was riding to the scene, the vehicle she was in “slipped off the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a house,” the Kentucky Firefighters Association Executive Board said.

She and her eldest son, who’s also a firefighter, were both injured.

Huffman died from her injuries a few hours later at a local hospital. She was 39.

Her son sustained minor injuries.

She’s survived by her fiancée and six children.