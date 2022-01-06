Legislators to work Saturday to complete redistricting

Adjustments made to meet legislative calendar rules

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Legislative leaders have adjusted the calendar for the Kentucky General Assembly’s 2022 Regular Session with plans to gavel in on Saturday.

Under the changes, the Senate and House will both convene for the fifth day of the legislative session on Saturday, Jan. 8. The last day to introduce bills in the House has been moved to Feb. 25, while the last day to introduce bills in the Senate has been moved to March 1.

Media professionals who are not Capitol tenants will not have badge access on Saturday and should use the visitor entrances at the front of the Capitol and Annex. Legislative agents should also use the visitor entrances.

The Governor’s Budget Address is scheduled for Jan. 13.

Observances for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 17 and for President’s Day on Feb. 21 remain unchanged on the calendar along with the 10-day veto recess that runs from March 31 through April 12.

Legislators are still scheduled to convene on April 13 and 14 for the final two days of the session.

The revised 2022 Regular Session Calendar can be viewed online at: https://legislature.ky.gov/Documents/22RS_Calendar.pdf.