Legislation would forgive schools in tornado counties 15 days

Legislation designed to keep schools from being in class all summer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Rep. Myron Dossett of Pembroke filed HB 397, a bill that will waive up to 15 attendance days for school districts impacted by the December 10, 2021, western Kentucky tornado. The relief measure ensures that students and teachers will not stay in school all summer.

The December tornado went through Kentucky leaving communities across western Kentucky completely devastated. It is likely the worst storm to ever hit the state. Communities continue to recover and rebuild from the winter storm.

“I am proud to present this legislation, HB 397, which will be a tremendous benefit to our children, parents, teachers, and school personnel,” Dossett said. “I am also proud to let our teachers and school personnel know that they will continue to be paid for these relief days.”

The bill, HB 397, ensures that teachers and school personnel will not have to work additional days during the summer to fulfill their contract. Staff will be paid for these relief days.

“Many of these individuals helped provide food for students even while the schools were closed. During the disaster, many of them volunteered in the community and tried to lift the spirits of those devastated by tornado damages, loss of their homes, or lost lives of loved ones,” Dossett said.