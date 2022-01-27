Legislation concerning occupational licensing of military spouses passesHouse

Easier for spouses to receive and renew occupational licenses like those required for attorneys, physicians, electricians, nurses, and many more

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Rep. Danny Bentley’s legislation, HB 91, which concerns the issuance and renewal of occupational licenses to military spouses passed on the House floor Thursday.

“A big part of the reliability of our military forces lies with the spouses supporting the servicemen and women of this great country. The legislation would make it easier for spouses to receive and renew occupational licenses like those required for attorneys, physicians, electricians, nurses, and many more. It would take away the fee and dues that come along with the licenses and make transitions from place to place easier for these families,” said Bentley.

The bill would include language of an already established Kentucky statute that waives fees for occupational licenses required by some jobs.

This legislation expands the categories of spouses who are included in receiving the waiver for professional licensing dues for both the initial license and the renewal licensing. It will help many spouses who are professionals who are trying to juggle the normal military spouse life as well as their career.

Supporters also said the measure would help attract military families to the state and encourage those who retire in the state to continue living in Kentucky.

The bill passed unanimously on the House floor and now will await further action in the Senate.