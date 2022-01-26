Lee County Schools NTI Wednesday due to bus driver shortage

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lee County Public Schools will use an NTI day on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, due to a bus driver shortage, according to the school district.

The district says it should be able to run all bus routes on Thursday, January 27. The school system will keep families informed.

Students should complete their next day packet or online work for NTI Wednesday and staff should report at regular time, according to the district.

Scott County Public Schools are utilitzing an NTI day on Wednesday, Jan. 26, for the second straight day due to staff shortages from illness.

Franklin County Public Schools and Perry County Public Schools are closed all week and are utilizing remote learning.

