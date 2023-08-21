Leaders help prepare community ahead of potential high temps

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington officials are urging extra caution this week as we near triple digit temperatures.

Phase One of the city’s ‘heat plan’ is in place which opens up resources for the community.

Lexington leaders say the temperatures could pose a major risk to the homeless population and those who don’t have access to air conditioning.

Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Center says the non profit is ready to help those in need this week. Due to the increase in temperatures, the center is extending outreach services, giving out thousands of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, water, and sun screen to the homeless.

“This weather that’s coming in is going to be a good five days of dramatic weather that could be extremely deadly really,” says Ramsey.

This comes as Lexington Emergency Management has implemented phase one of its’ heat plan. In that plan- the Office of Homeless Prevention is opening up cooling centers to the community.

They are:

• Dunbar Community Center | open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

• Tates Creek Golf Course | open from 8 a.m. – dark

• Picadome Golf Course | open from 8 a.m. – dark

• Lexington Senior Center | open from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

“We have street outreach teams that are making contact with individuals that might be unsheltered, making sure they are aware of the predicted conditions and distributing supplies and helping make sure persons get to cooling stations,” says Jeff Herron, the Homeless Prevention Manager.

LexTran is offering free rides to people on the route to those shelters.

Emergency management leaders say if you have to be outside, it’s important to take every precaution necessary to keep yourself safe.

“The key thing is to stay hydrated. And drink water, drink a lot of water. I recommend it even if you don’t feel thirsty. If you’re outside. Because very often by the time you feel thirsty, you’re probably dehydrated. Take frequent breaks, and try to take those in the shade, if you have the option and have to work outside,” says Tim Brandewie, the Emergency Operations Manager for Lexington Emergency Management.

The Catholic Action Center says it’s important to check in on the elderly and those with health issues this week. Meanwhile- emergency management leaders wants to remind people to not leave pets or children in your vehicle for even a minute. A mistake like that could be costly.

FCPS has also canceled outdoor activities until 7:30 p.m. daily through Friday.