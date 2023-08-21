FCPS cancels outdoor activities until after 7:30 p.m. through Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public Schools has canceled all outdoor activities until after 7:30 p.m. through Friday due to a dangerous heat wave.

Ahead of temperatures expected to peak around 100 degrees later this week, FCPS sent communication to all athletic directors about the impact of the heat advisory on outdoor activities.

FCPS said principals should “use their best judgment” when planning outdoor activities and recess and make alternative plans for inside physical activity through Friday.

FCPS also gave schools the following guidance:

Schools should perform outside activities early in the day and move physical activity indoors later in the day

Students should be removed from areas with air conditioning issues

Athletic directors should follow appropriate guidelines sent from Rob Sayre, the FCPS athletics director

Frequent water breaks should be allowed while students are participating in physical activity

Families can access additional information about cooling centers and other resources at www.bereadylexington.com or by calling 211.