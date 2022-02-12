LCA students raise school record amount of money for Kentucky Children’s Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Christian Academy (LCA) students revealed a record-breaking amount of money raised by the school in support of UK HealthCare Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic in Lexington.

The amount, totaling more than $54,000, was unveiled during halftime of the LCA-Lexington Catholic boy’s basketball game on Friday night.

The students raised the money by participating in the popular annual fundraiser, Dance Blue. It’s a University of Kentucky student-run organizations that raises money year round and culminates in a 24-hour no sitting, no sleeping dance marathon.

The money raised through Dance Blue is donated to the Golden Matrix Fund, which was established to support the children and families being cared for at the UK HealthCare Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic.

This was LCA’s seventh straight year of participation in Dance Blue.

“Being able to make an impact on the lives of the children at Kentucky Children’s Hospital is such a blessing for our LCA family,” said academic counselor Rhiannon Owens. “We’re so proud of our students for wanting to be the difference in the lives of others.”

LCA DanceBlue student leadership team includes Seniors: Mac Crosbie, Andrew Dobbs, and Rachel Young; Juniors: Lauran Barber, Kaylee Cook, Johnny Bruce Drake, Lily Hutchinson, Delaney Johnson, Laurel Setzer, and Izzy Taylor; Sophomores: Lily Harper, Sarah Johnson, Abbey Potter, Olivia Ray, Jillian Scalf, and Ali Tindall; Freshmen: Sydney Bryant, Saxton Howard, Brooks Setzer, and Mackenzie Wallace.