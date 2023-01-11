Lawsuit takes aim at blocking Kentucky’s charter school law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky law aimed at allowing charter schools to open on a pilot basis has drawn a legal challenge.

Public education advocates filing the lawsuit claim the measure violates the state constitution.

The lawsuit asks that a judge prevent the implementation of the 2022 measure. It was passed by the Republican-led legislature over Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto.

The law requires that two charter schools open – one in Louisville and the other in northern Kentucky – to study the impact of charter schools.

It created a permanent funding stream for charters.

The lawsuit was filed in Franklin County Circuit Court.